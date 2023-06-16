A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus caught fire in the Malvani depot in Malad on Friday afternoon while it was parked inside the bus depot

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire in Malvani depot x 00:00

A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus caught fire in the Malvani depot in Malad on Friday afternoon while it was parked inside the bus depot.

According to the BEST officials, bus no: 6347 (MH-01-DR-1810) of TATA Motors Ltd (wet-lease) caught fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened at 2.55 pm.

"Immediately, the fire brigade was called and the fire was doused," said the BEST official.

As per the official record, the bus had completed 53 kilometers run from morning on route no. 359 Ltd and arrived at the Malvani depot at 13.00 hrs.

"Officials are investigating the cause of the fire," added the official.