Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire in Malvani depot

Updated on: 16 June,2023 05:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus caught fire in the Malvani depot in Malad on Friday afternoon while it was parked inside the bus depot

Representative image/iStock

A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus caught fire in the Malvani depot in Malad on Friday afternoon while it was parked inside the bus depot.


According to the BEST officials, bus no: 6347 (MH-01-DR-1810) of TATA Motors Ltd (wet-lease) caught fire.


The incident happened at 2.55 pm.


"Immediately, the fire brigade was called and the fire was doused," said the BEST official.

As per the official record, the bus had completed 53 kilometers run from morning on route no. 359 Ltd and arrived at the Malvani depot at 13.00 hrs.

"Officials are investigating the cause of the fire," added the official.

