Mumbai: Four take over actor’s flat in Malad; case filed 18 months after first complaint

Gehana Vasisth alleges her broker and tenant conspired together, created fake papers and gave flat to other two accused; also claims police inaction

Gehana Vasisth

Four people have been booked for allegedly taking over actor Gehana Vasisth’s house in Malad West, 18 months after the first complaint was filed in the case. Vasisth alleged that the tenant and the broker, who had facilitated the rent agreement back in 2019, created forged documents and gave the flat to another person on heavy deposit. She claimed that she came to know about this in 2021 when the society secretary called her to confirm the name of the tenant. She added that she was not suspicious about it as she was getting the monthly rent.

The Malwani police have booked Sujata Shetty, Waseem Moinuddin Shaikh, Ruksana Ansari, and Shoaib Ansari in the case.

Also read: Mumbai: Juhu celeb society row goes to Bombay High Court



Sujata Shetty and Waseem Shaikh, two of the four accused

Vasisth, an Andheri resident, in her statement to the police said she had bought the flat in Malwani Millenium Housing Society in 2018 for R59 lakh. She added that she decided to rent out the flat and hence took help from Shaikh, a broker. In 2019, the flat was accordingly rented out to Shetty. The actor further alleged that Shaikh and Shetty conspired together and made fake papers and gave the flat to the Ansari family on a heavy deposit of Rs 17 lakh.

“I came to know about it when the society secretary called me in 2021. I was surprised to know that my tenant, Shetty, with the help of Shaikh gave it to the Ansari family. I complained to Malwani police station in January 2021 but no action has been taken so far. So I have also filed a case in this regard in Bandra Court which is under process,” she said.

Vasisth said, “Meanwhile, I met then police commissioner Sanjay Pandey because of the lax attitude of Malwani police and showed him all the documents. After that, I met additional commissioner north region and DCP Vishal Thakur. It is finally after 18 months that they filed an FIR, but no action has been taken so far. The accused are roaming freely.”

Police sources said that Shaikh is not an authorised broker.

“We have registered a case under sections 420, 406, 465, 467, 468, 471, 504, 506, and 34 of the IPC against the four accused and are investigating the case,” said an officer from Malwani police station, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

Rs 59l

Price of the flat