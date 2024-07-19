Mumbai: Gym trainer assaults member with mudgar

The 20-year-old victim was left with two fractures under his eyes

Screen grab of the CCTV showing trainer with the wooden mudgar

A gym member was assaulted by his trainer with a heavy wooden mudgar (mace) in Navghar, Mulund, after confronting him about staring at him. The victim suffered severe head injuries and is currently hospitalised.

According to police, the complainant, 20-year-old Yugesh Vilas Shinde, lives in Mulund with his parents and brother. His father is a motorman for the Railways, while his mother works at KEM hospital.

In his statement to the police, Yugesh said that he has been attending Fitness Intelligence Gym for the past two years.

Screen grab of the trainer assaulting the victim; (right) fitness Intelligence gym where the incident happened

“Usually I go to the gym in the morning from 6 am to 9 am. But on July 17 as it was a holiday, I went to the gym at 5 am. After finishing with my warmup, as I began my workout I noticed the gym trainer, Dharav Mahendra Naker 36, constantly staring at me,” said Shinde in his statement to the cops.

The statement further read, “I approached Naker, a senior gym trainer, to ask if my form was correct, as trainers usually guide us on proper techniques. He didn’t respond, but when I moved to another set, he began staring at me again. Concerned, I questioned him once more, but he still didn’t reply and continued to stare. When I tried to speak with trainers Sanket More and Shubham Raut, Naker suddenly charged at me and struck me with a wooden Mudgar. I raised my hand to protect myself, but after hitting my hand, it struck my head and face. I sat down with the help of other trainers and was given a drink to calm down. I was then taken to a private hospital in Mulund for treatment, where the doctor recommended a CT scan. The results showed two minor fractures below my eyes.”

According to Shinde, the motive behind the attack remains unclear to him, as there was no prior argument. After receiving treatment, Shinde went to the Navghar police to file a report. The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS) and are currently investigating the incident further.

“We have registered a case for assault and have arrested the accused. The accused was produced in court and further investigation is going on,” said Madan Patil, senior police inspector, Navghar police station. The gym owner remained unavailable for comment.