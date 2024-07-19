Mumbai: Accused in Cordelia cruise case is kingpin of MD supply in MMR

The accused name came up when the police arrested two men, and a Nigerian national, for supplying mephedrone

The two men arrested by the ANC team

An accused on bail in the Cordelia cruise drug case has emerged as the kingpin behind the mephedrone (MD) supply in Navi Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), region. The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch found him to be involved after arresting two men with one kilogram of MD. They also apprehended a Nigerian national who supplied the drug to the two individuals.

The ANC is now searching for the accused, whose name came up during the investigation of the supply chain. “We seized approximately one kilogram of mephedrone from them. The two worked as delivery boys for an online portal. Under this guise, they supplied MD to local peddlers. The two also revealed the name of the Nigerian woman and the individual involved in the Cordelia cruise drug case,” said a police officer.

Khristina Enoch Yakubu, 40, the Nigerian national arrested

The ANC aimed to trace the entire supply chain back to the factory and dismantle the syndicate. They set a trap and arrested a Nigerian woman identified as Blessing King, also known as Khristina Enoch Yakubu, 40.

“The woman, was residing in Naigaon near Virar. She entered India on a business visa for garment trade. However, it expired, and she was overstaying. For the past several months, she had been involved in the MD supply chain. ” said the police officer.

Neeraj Chaudhary, senior police inspector, ANC said, “We have seized an overall 1.432 kgs of MD worth R2.80 lakh. We are in search of the accused to bust the complete syndicate,”.

“During our investigation, we discovered that the accused resumed his supply business shortly after being released on bail. He had supplied MD to the two men from Mahim. Our goal is to establish links within the supply chain, which we believe will help us dismantle a factory and uncover any state, national, or international connections behind the syndicate,” said a police official.