Mumbai: Mephedrone worth over Rs 2 crore seized, two held

The ANC officials recovered mephedrone worth over Rs 2 crore and weighing 1.04 kilograms from the accused

Police have seized mephedrone worth more than Rs 2 crore and arrested two drug peddlers from Navi Mumbai, an official told PTI on Wednesday.

As per the news agency report, the arrest was made on Tuesday by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police, he said.

According to the PTI report, the accused were identified as Fazal Jafar Khan and Salauddin Allahuddin Shaikh, both aged 21 and residents of Mahim in central Mumbai, he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajaykumar Landge said, "The ANC officials had received specific information that two drug peddlers were coming to Sector 6 in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area to sell mephedrone to their customers. Accordingly, a trap was laid at a point along the Sion-Panvel highway in Vashi village and the duo was apprehended."

He added, "During their search, the ANC officials recovered mephedrone worth over Rs 2 crore and weighing 1.04 kilograms from them."

Police are reportedly trying to find out from whom they procured the banned drug and to whom they planned to sell it, Landge added.

Two held with mephedrone worth Rs 8.6 lakh in Thane

The police had arrested two people in the Thane drugs case after seizing mephedrone valued at Rs 8.6 lakh from them in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on a tip, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) laid a trap opposite a hotel at Kalyan Phata on the old Mumbai-Pune road in the Daighar area on Thursday night and caught the duo in the Thane drug case, reported PTI.

The ANC sleuths seized 86 grams of mephedrone powder from them, an official from the Shil-Daighar police station told PTI.

The two people, aged 35 and 42, were arrested on Friday and booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police were probing from where the accused sourced the contraband and to whom they planned to sell it.

In another case, police arrested a 28-year-old man from Taloja in Navi Mumbai for allegedly carrying a mephedrone drug worth Rs 6.5 lakh, an official said on June 8, reported the news agency PTI.

The action was taken on June 7 against the accused, Mobin Mehboob Khan, who is an electrician by profession, reported PTI.

