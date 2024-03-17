Mumbai: Highly decomposed body of man found behind hospital

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained and the police are examining missing persons complaints

The body of a man was found behind a hospital in Govandi areas in eastern suburbs of Mumbai. The body was found in a highly decomposed state and the deceased appeared to be in the age group of 35 to 45 years, police said.

As per PTI report, a passerby spotted the body behind Shatabdi Hospital late on Saturday night and the police were informed. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained and the police are examining missing persons complaints.

An accidental death report has been registered in the matter and police are investigating the case further.

This is a third incident in a week in the city that a body was been found.

