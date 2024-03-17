Maharashtra: Man with criminal record murdered in Pune; hunt on for assailants

The incident, which took place on Saturday night in Indapur area, seems to be the fallout of a previous enmity

A 31-year-old man having multiple criminal cases against him has been hacked to death after being shot at allegedly by eight persons in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

Murdered in Pune: Incident fallout of a previous enmity

The incident, which took place on Saturday night in Indapur area, seems to be the fallout of a previous enmity, they said, reported PTI.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Dhanve and the police have found CCTV footage of the incident, reported PTI.

Murdered in Pune: CCTV footage

"We have identified eight assailants through the CCTV footage and teams have been mobilised to apprehend them," a senior official from Pune rural police said, reported PTI.

"Dhanve, who had multiple cases against him, was shot at and hacked to death," he said, reported PTI.

A previous enmity with a rival group seems to be the reason behind the killing, the official said, adding that an investigation is on into the incident.

In another case, a man allegedly stabbed his wife and 16-year-old daughter to death following an argument at their home in Maharashtra's Pune city on Saturday, police said, reported PTI.

The deaths came to light when the accused, Ajay Talewale, walked into the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station and surrendered in the morning, an official said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred in the Dattanagar area in the early hours of the day, he said.

The family was facing financial troubles and the couple had a heated argument, the official said, reported PTI.

In a fit of rage, the accused attacked his wife Shweta (40) with a knife and then proceeded to stab his daughter Shiroli, he said, reported PTI.

Both the mother and daughter were killed on the spot, the official said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against the accused and a probe has been initiated.

(With inputs from PTI)