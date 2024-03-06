The city police in February seized more than 1,700 kilograms of mephedrone, valued at about Rs 3,600 crore in illicit markets, across Pune, Delhi and Sangli

Representational Image

Listen to this article Rs 3,600 crore drug haul: ED seeks details of accused from Pune Police x 00:00

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought details of the persons arrested by Pune police in Maharashtra in the last month's mephedrone drug haul case, a senior official said, reported news agency PTI.

Rs 3,600 crore drug haul: Pune police in February seized more than 1,700 kilograms of mephedrone

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police in February seized more than 1,700 kilograms of mephedrone, valued at about Rs 3,600 crore in illicit markets, across Pune, Delhi and Sangli, reported PTI.

Eleven persons, including the owner of a manufacturing unit in Kurkumbh MIDC (near Pune), where the contraband was allegedly produced, were apprehended.

"We received a letter from the ED on Monday, seeking information about the accused. Given the magnitude of the drug racket, it was expected that the ED would seek details," the crime branch official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The central agency asked for information about the accused, their bank accounts and locations where searches were conducted. "Based on the information, the agency will investigate money trails and suspected hawala transactions involving the accused," he said, reported PTI.

Rs 3,600 crore drug haul: 11 persons arrested

The police have arrested 11 persons in the case so far, with five now in judicial custody and six in police custody.

"Four suspects, including mastermind Sandip Dhunay who has fled the country, are wanted in the case," the official said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, to avoid potential law and order incidents, the Pune Police have issued an order instructing bars and permit rooms to close at 1:30 am. The order, issued on Monday under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), is in response to reports of unruly behaviour in and around bars, permit rooms, and restaurants, which have generated concerns about public order, reported news agency PTI.

According to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar's directive, several guests/customers have been disruptive, causing insecurity among other guests, notably women. To handle these accidents and protect public safety, establishments have been ordered to rigorously adhere to all rules and regulations.

"It has come to my notice that some guests/customers are indulging in disorderly behaviour and such ruckus is causing a sense of insecurity amongst fellow guests including women. To curb such incidents, the establishments have been instructed to follow rules and regulations," PTI report cited the order issued by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

The order stated that some establishment owners either neglected to exert reasonable diligence in preventing such accidents or intentionally contributed to their occurrence.

According to the rule, all bars and permit rooms must close at 1:30 am, with no exceptions. In addition, indoor music performances are prohibited after 1:30 am, and food and spirits orders cannot be accepted after 1 am, the report added.

(With inputs from PTI)