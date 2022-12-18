Breaking News
History-sheeter, one more person held with drugs worth Rs 1 crore

Updated on: 18 December,2022 07:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Police official said that the men were held along the Eastern Express Highway stretch in Sion East by the ANC's Bandra Unit with 500 grams of high quality mephedrone.

Anti Narcotics Cell arrested two persons. Pic/Twitter: Mumbai Police


Two persons were nabbed allegedly with 500 grams of mephedrone by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police, an official said on Sunday.


Mumbai police in its official handle on Twitter wrote that the seized drugs valued at approximately Rs 1 Crore.



"500 grams of MD was seized by Anti-Narcotics Cell, Bandra in Sion East, busting a drug racket. Approximately 1 crore of drugs was seized, and 2 persons were arrested, including an externee," Mumbai Police tweeted.


Police official said that the men were held along the Eastern Express Highway stretch in Sion East by the ANC's Bandra Unit with 500 grams of high quality mephedrone.

"The two are members of a drug syndicate and have been placed under arrest. The main accused has 18 cases against his name, including that of murder, since 2006. He was also externed from the city for two years in 2021," the official quoted by PTI as saying.

With Inputs from PTI.

