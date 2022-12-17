Mumbai: 19-year-old woman kills self in Santacruz hostel, cops launch investigations

On Friday, she skipped the lectures telling her room mate that she had a bad stomach pain. when her room mate reached the hostel room, she found her hanging from the ceiling fan, the police sources said
A 19-year-old woman allegedly killed herself in a Santacruz hostel on Friday afternoon, the police said.
After the death of the woman, a first year Computer Engineering student, the Santacruz police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are now further investigating the matter to know the reason behind her drastic step.
According to police, the student was identified as Shraddha Lokhande (19), a native of Satara, Mahrashtra, was studying in a women's college and had been living in a hostel.
They said, at around 3 pm the room partner returned from the college and when she tried to open the room's door, she found the door was locked from inside. She called out to Shraddha but as there was no response, her friend looked through a crack in the door and found Shraddha hanging from the ceiling. She then informed the lady warden of the hostel.
The police said, the warden rushed to the room and saw Shraddha hanging by the ceiling fan and immediately informed the Santacruz police. The police reached the spot and with the help of the hostel staff, broke the door and entered inside the room.
They then shifted her to Cooper Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. The police searched the hostel room where Shraddha was staying, but they did not find any suicide note or anything suspicious that may have led her to end her life, the police said.
"The police have informed her family members. Investigations are going on to identify the reason behind her decision to kill herself," an official said.