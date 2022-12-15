Mumbai Crime: ‘Santacruz killers confess to killing mother-in-law too by slow poisoning’

Crime Branch sources tell mid-day Kajal Shah and boyfriend Hitesh Jain admit to second murder, and could soon be charged for that too
Accused Kajal Shah and her paramour Hitesh Jain (right) Kamalkant Shah’s mother Sarla Devi
The Crime Branch, which is investigating the murder of Santacruz businessman Kamalkant Shah, may register another case of murder against the accused Kajal, and her paramour Hitesh Jain for allegedly killing Shah’s mother using the same method. Shah was poisoned to death, the police have said. Crime Branch sources said Kajal and Jain confessed to killing Shah’s mother Sarla Devi, 65, by slowly poisoning her.
While Sarla Devi died on August 13, a month before Shah’s death, the hospital declared it a natural death as no one from her family raised an alarm. The doctors also didn’t suspect anything wrong considering that she was an elderly person.
Kamalkant Shah and his wife Kajal, who is accused of killing him
“There is circumstantial evidence against the accused for killing Kamalkant Shah’s mother using a similar pattern,” said a Crime Branch officer. The police say arsenic and thallium were mixed with a herbal health drink that Shah regularly took. Shah died on September 19.
Sources said the Crime Branch’s Unit 9 will take a legal opinion and discuss the matter with senior officers before registering a second murder case against Kajal and Jain. “A legal opinion is required since we don’t have the body and no post-mortem was conducted at that time. This is going to be very challenging for us to get the evidence in the case but we are recording the statement of the doctors to understand the exact symptoms and the reason behind her death and why no one suspected anything foul,” an officer said.
During the remand hearing, advocate Girish Kulkarni, who represented Kajal, claimed that Sarla Devi died of pneumonia and there are hospital documents. Cops are examining the papers and making multiple theories, he said. The accused were produced in the Killa court on Wednesday after their custody ended. The court remanded the duo in judicial custody till December 27. On a query by the court, Kajal and Jain said they had no complaints of ill-treatment against the police.
19 Sept
Day that Kamalkant Shah died