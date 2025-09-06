Breaking News
Toddler killed, brother critically injured in hit-and-run in Mumbai’s Lalbaug

Updated on: 06 September,2025 06:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

According to Kalachowki Police, the children’s mother is a garbage collector, and was working around 3 am to 4 am on Friday, when the incident occurred near Dr BA Road on the Byculla-Dadar stretch, opposite the main entrance of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Mandal

Toddler killed, brother critically injured in hit-and-run in Mumbai’s Lalbaug

The children were sleeping on the roadside when an unidentified car ran over them. Representational pic

A tragic accident was reported in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area early on Friday, when a toddler was killed while her 11-year-old brother suffered injuries after allegedly being run over by an unidentified vehicle.

According to Kalachowki Police, the children’s mother, 27-year-old Suman Prabhu Vajandar, is the complainant in the case. Vajandar, a garbage collector, was working in Lalbaug around 3 am to 4 am on Friday, when the incident occurred near Dr BA Road on the Byculla to Dadar stretch, opposite the main entrance of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Mandal.

Her children, Shailu, and two-year-old Chanda, were sleeping on the roadside when an unidentified car ran over them and fled the spot without providing medical aid.


Both the children were rushed to KEM Hospital, where doctors declared Chanda dead. She had suffered head and facial injuries, while Shailu has sustained lacerations on the chest and abdomen. His condition is said to be critical.

The Kalachowki Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unknown driver.

According to officers, there is no CCTV footage available from the accident site.

The police are now tracing the vehicle and appealing to witnesses who may have seen the accident.

