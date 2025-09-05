Breaking News
Man killed while trying to avoid pothole in Vikhroli after BEST bus runs over him, pillion rider injured

Updated on: 05 September,2025 06:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The BEST bus was heading towards Bandra Bus Station (West) from Vikhroli Depot. At the time of the accident, a scooter carrying two men slipped while trying to avoid a pothole. The rider lost control after being startled by a car and was run over by the bus, an official statement said

The injured pillion rider was undergoing treatment at a Powai hospital, officials said. Representational Pic/File

A biker was killed and pillion rider was injured while avoiding a pothole in Mumbai's Vikhroli area after they fell on the road and a moving BEST bus ran over them, officials said on Friday.

According to an official BEST Command & Control Centre (Traffic) statement, the accident took place near the IIT Market main gate bus stop, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old man and injuries to another.

A biker was killed and pillion rider was injured while avoiding a pothole in Mumbai's Vikhroli area after they fell on the road and a moving BEST bus ran over them, officials said on Friday.

According to an official BEST Command & Control Centre (Traffic) statement, the accident took place near the IIT Market main gate bus stop, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old man and injuries to another.



The incident happened at around 6:55 am on route A-422, involving an electric bus from the Vikhroli Depot operated by EV Trans (Wetlease), it said.


The bus, driven by Uttam Jijaba Kumkar, 57, was heading towards Bandra Bus Station (West) from Vikhroli Depot. At the time of the accident, a scooter carrying two men slipped while trying to avoid a pothole, it said.

According to initial reports, the rider lost control after being startled by a car on the right side, the officials said, adding that both the rider and pillion passenger fell onto the road.

The rider, identified as Swapnil Vishwakarma (approx. 23), fell on the left side and sustained serious leg injuries. The pillion rider, Devansh Bharat Patel (approx. 22), unfortunately fell on the right side and was run over by the left rear tyre of the bus.

He was immediately taken to Rajawadi Hospital by police, but was declared dead before admission at 8:20 am by on-duty doctor, the statement said.

It said that the injured pillion rider was rushed by the bus conductor to a nearby private hospital in Powai area for treatment of his leg injuries.

Officials from BEST were handling the case and further investigations are underway, the statement said.

