The Ganesh Visarjan or Anant Chaturdashi will be held on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Representational Pic/File

Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Mumbai Police to deploy thousands of cops for Anant Chaturdashi

The Ganesh Visarjan or Anant Chaturdashi will be held on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Mumbai Police on Friday said that it has made extensive security arrangements and planned heavy security deployment in the city for upcoming Ganesh Visarjan 2025.

The police said that every year, lakhs of devotees participate in the immersion processions, leading to heavy crowding on major routes.

Under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, arrangements have been put in place to maintain law and order, while the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), will oversee traffic regulation.

To manage the large gatherings, Mumbai Police has deployed:

- 10 Additional Commissioners of Police

- 37 Deputy Commissioners of Police

- 61 Assistant Commissioners of Police

- 2,990 Police Officers

- 17,558 Police Personnel

In addition, specialised forces including CAPF platoons, SRPF units, Quick Response Teams (QRT), Riot Control teams, Delta Force, Combat teams, Anti-Drone Squad, and Home Guards have been stationed at strategic points across the city to prevent any untoward incident during the visarjan, police said.

The police have appealed to citizens to maintain discipline and patience in crowded places and immediately report suspicious or unwanted objects to police personnel.

"For any emergency or police assistance, citizens can dial the helpline numbers 100 or 112," an official said.