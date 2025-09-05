Breaking News
Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Mumbai Police to deploy thousands of cops for Anant Chaturdashi

Updated on: 05 September,2025 03:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The police have appealed to citizens to maintain discipline and patience in crowded places and immediately report suspicious or unwanted objects to police personnel and for any emergency or police assistance, citizens can dial the helpline numbers 100 or 112

The Ganesh Visarjan or Anant Chaturdashi will be held on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Representational Pic/File

Mumbai Police on Friday said that it has made extensive security arrangements and planned heavy security deployment in the city for upcoming Ganesh Visarjan 2025.

The Ganesh Visarjan or Anant Chaturdashi will be held on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The police said that every year, lakhs of devotees participate in the immersion processions, leading to heavy crowding on major routes.


Under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, arrangements have been put in place to maintain law and order, while the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), will oversee traffic regulation.

To manage the large gatherings, Mumbai Police has deployed:

- 10 Additional Commissioners of Police

- 37 Deputy Commissioners of Police

- 61 Assistant Commissioners of Police

- 2,990 Police Officers

- 17,558 Police Personnel

In addition, specialised forces including CAPF platoons, SRPF units, Quick Response Teams (QRT), Riot Control teams, Delta Force, Combat teams, Anti-Drone Squad, and Home Guards have been stationed at strategic points across the city to prevent any untoward incident during the visarjan, police said.

The police have appealed to citizens to maintain discipline and patience in crowded places and immediately report suspicious or unwanted objects to police personnel.

"For any emergency or police assistance, citizens can dial the helpline numbers 100 or 112," an official said.

