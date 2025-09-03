In a traffic notification, the police said that huge crowds are expected to participate in the procession in Mankhurd and Ghatkopar areas of Mumbai, with hundreds of vehicles, including two-wheelers and trucks were expected in the event

Heavy traffic is expected on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road due to a major procession on September 8, police said. Representational Pic/File

Eid-e-Milad 2025: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in parts of city, check details here

In a traffic notification, the police said that huge crowds are expected to participate in the procession in Mankhurd and Ghatkopar areas of Mumbai, with hundreds of vehicles, including two-wheelers and trucks were expected in the event.

Mumbai Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions in view of large-scale Eid-e-Milad procession scheduled on September 8, 2025 in the eastern suburbs of the city.

- Traffic curbs in Mankhurd area (14:00 hrs – 22:00 hrs)

The notification said that heavy traffic is expected on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road due to a major procession on September 8.

- Heavy vehicles (except Eid-E-Milad procession vehicles and BEST buses) will be restricted from Chheda Nagar Junction to Mankhurd T Junction.

- Light vehicles must use the flyover on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road.

No parking will be allowed on -- Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (between Chheda Nagar and Mankhurd T Junction), Madhukar Kadam Marg, P.L. Lokhande Marg

- Traffic diversions

- Vehicles going from Chheda Nagar to Vashi must take the Eastern Express Highway via Umarshi Bappa Junction and V.N. Purav Marg.

- Vehicles from Mankhurd T Junction to Ghatkopar or Vikhroli must use V.N. Purav Marg and Umarshi Bappa Junction.

Ghatkopar to Vikhroli procession route (from 13:00 hrs onwards)

A separate Eid-E-Milad procession will begin from Jama Masjid, Chirag Nagar Lane, Ghatkopar (W) at 1 pm, and end at Anandgarh Junction, Parksite, Vikhroli (W).

"Around 25,000 participants and over 100 vehicles are expected to attend the processions," the notification said.

Affected roads-

- LBS Marg (from Chirag Nagar, Ghatkopar to Gulati Petrol Pump, Vikhroli)

- Premier Junction to Gandhi Nagar Junction (Powai): No entry for heavy vehicles, including private buses, ST buses, and BEST buses, except emergency vehicles.

Diversions:

- Heavy vehicles from Kurla to Ghatkopar/Vikhroli will be diverted from Premier Junction back towards Kurla Depot via Santacruz-Chembur Link Road.

- Kamani Junction traffic will be redirected via Naupada Junction.

- Vehicles from Powai (Gandhi Nagar Junction) to South Mumbai will be diverted via JVLR, Vikhroli.

- Vehicles near Shreyas Junction and Savitribai Phule Junction will be redirected towards Eastern Express Highway and Pantnagar.

The police said, "Traffic personnel will be deployed at all key junctions to manage the situation. People area requested to avoid LBS Marg between Kurla and Vikhroli and plan journeys accordingly. Citizens and motorists are urged to cooperate with the Mumbai Traffic Police to maintain safety and order."