According to the police, 2 FIRs were registered at Marine Drive Police Station, 3 FIRs at Azad Maidan Police Station, 1 FIR each at MRA Marg, JJ Marg, Dongri, and Colaba police stations

The FIRs were filed under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police Zone 1, which covers the southern part of the city.

A total of nine FIRs have been registered across six police stations in south Mumbai against agitators in connection with the recent Maratha Morcha in city, police officials said on Wednesday.

The cases relate to incidents such as unlawful assembly, obstruction of traffic, and violations of police orders during the protests held over the past few days.

The Maratha quota protest, led by activist Manoj Jarange, had seen thousands gather in south Mumbai, especially around Azad Maidan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Manoj Jarange on Tuesday evening ended his hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai where he had been fasting for last 5-days.

Earlier, Manoj Jarange declared victory for his agitation after the Maharashtra government's cabinet sub-committee headed by Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Maratha quota accepted most of his demands.

Later, scenes of triumph and jubilation unfolded at the historic Azad Maidan and thousands of protesters, who reached Mumbai in support of Jarange's hunger strike last week, cheered for him.

He accepted a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, and other members of the panel at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, the site of his agitation since August 29, marking the end of his fast.

The 43-year-old activist was in tears after breaking the fast as his supporters cheered loudly at the protest site. He later left Azad Maidan in an ambulance for medical check-up.