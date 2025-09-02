The announcement came after a meeting between Jarange and senior ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Uday Samant, Manikrao Kokate, Jaykumar Gore, and Shivendra Raje Bhosale, who arrived at the protest site on Tuesday

Manoj Jarange, who had been on a hunger strike for several days, thanked the thousands of supporters who gathered peacefully at Azad Maidan. File Pic

The announcement came after a meeting between Jarange and senior ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Uday Samant, Manikrao Kokate, Jaykumar Gore, and Shivendra Raje Bhosale, who arrived at the protest site on Tuesday.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday announced victory after the Maharashtra government's cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota accepted most of his demands, including giving Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, on the fifth day of his indefinite fast, triggering celebrations among his supporters here., reported the PTI.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday announced victory after the Maharashtra government's cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota accepted most of his demands, including giving Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, on the fifth day of his indefinite fast, triggering celebrations among his supporters here., reported the PTI.

The announcement came after a meeting between Jarange and senior ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Uday Samant, Manikrao Kokate, Jaykumar Gore, and Shivendra Raje Bhosale, who arrived at the protest site on Tuesday.

Following the discussions, the Maratha Morcha committee received official documents confirming the government's acceptance of key demands.

A Government Resolution (GR) was also issued immediately to formalise the agreement, according to the committee members.

Jarange, who had been on a hunger strike for several days, thanked the thousands of supporters who gathered peacefully at Azad Maidan and said their unity had forced the government to act.

"We have won," Jarange told the Maratha quota stir protesters after his meeting with the state government's cabinet sub-committee headed by minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, according to the PTI.

Vikhe Patil met Jarange in the afternoon with other members of the committee - Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Uday Samant, Manikrao Kokate - at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, the site of the activist's hunger strike, and discussed with him the draft finalised by the committee.

"We will leave Mumbai by 9 pm today if the Maharashtra government issues GRs (government resolutions) on the Maratha quota demands," Jarange said, according to the PTI.

The sub-committee accepted Jarange's demands to implement the Hyderabad Gazette and said Marathas with Kunbi records will be given caste certificates after conducting a proper inquiry.

Jarange read out the committee's draft points to his supporters which said that it has accepted implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette and a GR will be issued immediately.

He said the implementation of the Satara Gazette will be done in a month's time. As per the assurance given by the committee, cases against Maratha protesters filed earlier will be withdrawn by the end of September, he said, as per the PTI.

It was also decided that financial assistance and government jobs will be given within a week as per the educational qualifications to the kin of those who lost their lives during the protests so far, he said.

The committee told Jarange that Rs 15 crore assistance has been given (to the kin of the deceased protesters) so far and the rest will be given in a week's time.

Vikhe Patil said 8 lakh objections have been received to the 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) notification, and the government needs time to scrutinise them, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)