The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a large-scale cleaning operation at and around Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and its surrounding areas to maintain hygiene during the ongoing Maratha quota protests, officials said.

Since midnight on Monday, thousands of sanitation workers and various cleaning equipment have been deployed to ensure the area remains clean, they said.

According to an official statement, over 400 sanitation workers worked through the night, while more than 1,000 staff continued the clean-up during the morning session.

The BMC’s solid waste management department has coordinated this extensive effort, which also includes two mini compactors, one large compactor, and five small vehicles for waste collection.

Protesters have responded positively to the administration’s call for cooperation and are helping collect and dispose of waste. The BMC has also provided essential facilities at the protest site, including water supply, medical aid, and toilets, it said.

More than 450 toilets, both fixed and mobile, are available around Azad Maidan, officials said.

These facilities are regularly cleaned, with suction machines and jet sprays used to maintain hygiene, especially overnight. Dedicated staff remain on hand to keep the toilets clean throughout the day.

The statement said that other amenities at the protest site include a tower with 40 bright lights installed by the Mumbai Fire Brigade to ensure good lighting during night hours. Water supply is maintained through 25 tankers, including mini tankers, delivering water continuously.

A separate medical centre at Azad Maidan provided services to nearly 4,000 protesters on Monday alone. Thirty-five individuals were referred to nearby hospitals for further treatment, it official statement said.

The BMC has carried out insecticide and disinfectant spraying across the area to control pests and maintain sanitary conditions. The pest control department regularly conducts fumigation and spraying activities to ensure a healthy environment, it said.

"The BMC taking all efforts in keeping the area safe and clean during the ongoing protest," said the officials.