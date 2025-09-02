Breaking News
Maratha quota protest: Activist Manoj Jarange threatens to intensify stir

Updated on: 02 September,2025 10:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ritika Gondhalekar | ritika.gondhalekar@mid-day.com

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. File Pic

Listen to this article
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday warned that his agitation would only intensify if the government failed to act on the community’s long-pending demands. Addressing supporters at Azad Maidan, where his indefinite hunger strike entered its fifth day, Jarange declared that he would not leave Mumbai “until justice is delivered.”

“Even if the government tries to suppress us, we are not ghosts. We are the descendants of the Marathas. If our demands are not met, the protest will only grow stronger,” he said.

Jarange reiterated that the community’s demands included the implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara gazette, recognition of Marathas and Kunbis as one, distribution of Kunbi caste certificates, withdrawal of police cases, and continuation of the Shinde Committee’s record-searching work. “So far, 58 lakh records have been traced. Certificates must be distributed immediately. We will not move until validity is granted,” he stressed.


Defending the protest’s peaceful nature, Jarange said the agitation has not violated democracy or the law. “When the court issued an order at night, our youths removed vehicles from roads within hours. Today, there is no traffic anywhere in Mumbai because we follow rules,” he said, while asserting that court directives would continue to be respected.

The activist, however, cautioned the state against using force. “If you think of a lathi charge, that will be extremely dangerous. Do not insult us—if you respect us, these poor people will never forget it. But if you insult us, anger will rise,” he said, warning that attempts to arrest or suppress protesters could further escalate the situation.

Calling on his supporters to maintain calm, Jarange urged them to continue agitating peacefully even if he falls ill or dies. “The Goddess of Justice is with us. She will deliver justice. Until our demands are met, we will not leave Mumbai,” he said.

