Two Satara City Police constables were injured after a notorious criminal attacked them with a sharp weapon during an attempted arrest in Shikrapur, Pune (Rural), following a chase on Saturday evening. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Pune (Rural) police.

The violent assault forced one of the injured constables to open fire in self-defence, hitting the accused. He was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased, a repeat offender, had a long criminal history including dacoity, burglary, chain-snatching, and attempted murder. He was wanted in several recent cases across Satara, Sangli, and Pune districts.

The incident

According to Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural), “In connection with Crime No. 721/25 under IPC Section 304(2) registered at Satara City Police Station, a team from the said police station was conducting a search for the accused in the jurisdiction of Shirur and Shikrapur Police Posts in Pune (Rural).”

While the search was underway, the accused in the said crime—Amol Daulappa Kere, resident of Zhendeshwari Paitha, Asgaon, Satara, and Lakhan Popat Bhosale, resident of Vadgaon Pusawale, Satara—were spotted in the Maltan Phata area of Shikrapur.

Around 6:30 PM, the police team chased them up to Bhujbal Nagar, Maltan Phata, Shikrapur, in an attempt to apprehend them. During the chase, Lakhan Bhosale attacked Police Constable Sujit Bhosale with a knife, causing injuries to his chest and hand. Another constable, Tushar Bhosale, was also injured on his hand.

In self-defence, the officers opened fire. Lakhan Bhosale sustained serious injuries. The injured accused and both police personnel were immediately taken to Surya Hospital for treatment.

Later, the accused was transferred to Rural Hospital, Shikrapur, where medical officers declared him dead. His body has been sent to Sassoon Hospital, Pune, for post-mortem examination.

Forensic check and investigation

When asked if the forensic team had visited the scene and seized the service pistol used in the retaliatory firing, Gill confirmed: “The forensic team has inspected the crime scene and collected the service pistol for ballistic analysis.”

When asked if the handwash of Constable Sujit Bhosale was collected to match carbon residue with the seized pistol, the officer was unsure.

On whether the investigation would now be handled by the Pune (Rural) Crime Branch or the State CID, the SP said, “As of now, the case is being investigated at Shikrapur Police Station, where an attempt to murder case has been registered based on the injured constable’s complaint."

Investigating officer speaks

When contacted, D.G. Gaikwad, in charge of Shikrapur Police Station, confirmed that both injured constables were stable and out of danger.

Asked how many rounds were fired by police in retaliation, he replied: “Until the post-mortem report is received, I cannot comment. It is under investigation.”

On the nature of the weapon used by the accused, Gaikwad said, “It was a sharp weapon,” and declined to elaborate.

Asked whether Satara police sought assistance from Shikrapur police, he said, “No, they did not.”

The deceased

Accused Lakhan Bhosale (30) had a terrifying track record, with 34 criminal cases registered against him over the past 15 years. He was a known criminal figure across Satara, Sangli, and Pune districts, involved in armed robbery, extortion, and grievous assault. He had also been booked under MCOCA in a Pune dacoity case and was released from Yerwada Jail in April 2025, said Satara SP Tushar Doshi.

Back to crime after jail

According to Satara Police, just days after his release, Bhosale resumed criminal activities along with his brother-in-law Amar Kere (25) and several associates from a known community-linked gang. From April to August, the gang targeted women in chain-snatching and armed robberies, often using knives.

CCTV footage from several incidents in Satara and nearby areas captured Bhosale in action. In one widely circulated video from early August, he was seen snatching a woman's chain during her fall into a roadside pit. The entire scene was caught on CCTV, helping police identify him.

Police track and final operation

For weeks, Satara City Police had been tracking Bhosale using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs. Acting on a specific tip-off, a seven-member team raided a hideout in Shikrapur on Saturday.

During the arrest attempt, Bhosale allegedly stabbed Constable Sujit Bhosale, causing deep wounds to his hand and chest that required 7–8 stitches. Another constable, Santosh Bhosale, also sustained injuries while dodging an attack.

“In self-defence, Constable Sujit Bhosale fired one round from his service pistol when the accused tried to stab him again,” said SP Doshi. The bullet struck Bhosale, who was rushed to a hospital and declared dead.

Postmortem at Sassoon Hospital

Lakhan’s body was sent to Sassoon Hospital, Pune, for autopsy. A case of attempt to murder has been registered based on the attack on the police officers. The injured constables are receiving treatment at a private hospital in Shikrapur.

Meanwhile, Amar Kere, who was arrested at the scene, is also wanted in multiple cases, including an attempted murder recently reported in Shikrapur.

Sasoon Forensic chief speak

Dr. Vijay Jadhav, Head of Forensic Medicine at Sassoon Hospital, said: “I am currently out of the hospital. If the body is brought in, on-call forensic doctors will conduct the postmortem.”

Asked about bullet wounds or entry/exit points, Dr. Jadhav stated: “I cannot comment on medico-legal autopsy cases to the media.”

Satara police speak

“This was a high-risk operation. The accused was not just a repeat offender, but a habitual and violent criminal with no regard for law. Our officers acted bravely and responsibly in the face of serious danger,” said SP Doshi.

Lakhan Bhosale was wanted in at least seven fresh cases post his release and was among the most feared names in the region’s criminal database. This was likely the first time Satara Police had come close to apprehending him, which could have helped solve multiple pending cases.