Jubilant scenes unfolded outside Azad Maidan and around CSMT, where supporters danced to drumbeats, burst firecrackers, and raised slogans, celebrating what they called a victory for the Maratha quota protest

The roads near St. Xavier's were on Tuesday evening were also seen cleared of huge crowds. Pic/Aditi Alurkar

Many protestors made their way to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to catch trains home.

Maratha quota protesters began dispersing from Azad Maidan and parts of south Mumbai on Tuesday evening after activist Manoj Jarange ended his 5-day hunger strike.

Maratha quota protesters began dispersing from Azad Maidan and parts of south Mumbai on Tuesday evening after activist Manoj Jarange ended his 5-day hunger strike.

Many protestors made their way to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to catch trains home.

The roads near St. Xavier's were on Tuesday evening were also seen cleared of huge crowds.

Earlier in the day, a large crowd celebrated Jarange’s announcement, which followed the Maharashtra government's acceptance of most of his demands.

Jarange accepted a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, and other members of the panel at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, the site of his agitation since August 29, marking the end of his fast.

The 43-year-old activist was in tears after breaking the fast as his supporters cheered at the protest site, while Mumbaikars, who faced hardship during the agitation, heaved a big sigh of relief.

He later left Azad Maidan in an ambulance for medical check-up.

Before ending his hunger strike, Jarange declared victory after a delegation of senior minister, including Vikhe Patil, met him at the protest site and conveyed acceptance of his demands, including giving Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas.

Among these was the decision to grant eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, allowing them to benefit from reservations available to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Meanwhile, jubilant scenes unfolded outside Azad Maidan and around CSMT, where supporters danced to drumbeats, burst firecrackers, and raised slogans, celebrating what they called a victory for their movement.

Following the celebration, many protestors moved towards CSMT to board suburban trains towards Navi Mumbai and other areas where they had parked their vehicles. Others were seen trying to catch long-distance trains to their hometowns.

The situation at CSMT grew somewhat chaotic as the crowd swelled during peak commuting hours, according to the PTI.

Security personnel were observed urging protesters to board trains quickly to avoid overcrowding on platforms.

Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, told PTI that two special trains were operated from CSMT to Vashi after Jarange signalled an end to the protest, with two more planned later in the evening to help both protesters and regular commuters.

According to police, traffic around CSMT, which had been disrupted over the last four days due to the protest, is gradually returning to normal. Announcements were made urging protestors to clear the CSMT square, and police presence continues in the area as a precaution, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)