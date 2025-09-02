Breaking News
Maratha Morcha: Solution found in interest of Marathas; my govt focused on their welfare, says CM Fadnavis

Updated on: 02 September,2025 08:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

"My objective was to give justice to the Maratha community. My government was always focused on the welfare of Marathas and I will continue to work for all communities in Maharashtra, be it Marathas or OBCs," the CM Fadnavis said

CM Fadnavis said that he was happy that Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike. File Pic

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hailed activist Manoj Jarange's move to call off his 5-day fast over the Maratha quota demand, saying the government found a solution in the interest of the Maratha community, reported the PTI.

Talking to reporters in Maharashtra's Nanded, CM Fadnavis said that his government always focused on the welfare of the Maratha community.

Manoj Jarange, who began his hunger strike on August 29, called off the protest on Tuesday afternoon after the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).


The 43-year-old activist accepted a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, marking the end of his fast, according to the PTI.

He had claimed Marathas in the Marathwada region are Kunbis (an OBC community) and the three-member committee to be set up at village level must consider the 58 lakh records found to ascertain the Kunbi status for the Maratha community.

Speaking about it, CM Fadnavis said that he was happy that Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike.

"I thank deputy chief ministers (Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) as well as Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee (on Maratha quota)," he said, as per the PTI.

CM Fadnavis said that the government told the protesters that the caste certificate can be given to individuals and not the community.

When you are in politics, criticism should not deter you, he said, adding that the government has worked for the welfare of the community.

"My objective was to give justice to the Maratha community. My government was always focused on the welfare of Marathas and I will continue to work for all communities in Maharashtra, be it Marathas or OBCs," the CM said, reported the PTI.

"We conveyed the legal issues involved in Jarange's demands to him," he added.

CM Fadnavis noted that there was some misconception among OBCs over reservation to Marathas, but it is misplaced.

(with PTI inputs)

