Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil on Sunday hinted at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' intervention if it could resolve the Maratha quota issue, as activist Manoj Jarange's agitation for reservation entered the third day, reported news agency PTI.

Jarange has been staging a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai from Friday to press for a 10 per cent quota for the Maratha community.

He wants Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis -- an agrarian caste included in the Other Backward Classes category -- which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education, though OBC leaders are opposed to it.

The Maratha leader on Saturday slammed CM Fadnavis for sending retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde, who heads a committee set up to expedite the process of granting reservation to the community, to hold talks with him.

"It is not Justice Shinde's job to issue a Government Resolution (GR) announcing grant of reservation to Marathas," Jarange said, vowing to continue the agitation, reported PTI.

Talking to reporters in Solapur on the issue, minister Patil said, "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is never rigid. But there are some constitutional limitations. Normally, delegations come to meet the CM, not the other way round. However, he is so flexible that he can even go. But it must bring a solution, not just lead to humiliation," reported PTI.

Earlier, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Supreme Court has placed a ceiling of 52 per cent on overall reservations, and a constitutional amendment was necessary (to raise it), reported PTI.

Reacting to it, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who heads the rival NCP faction, took a swipe at his estranged uncle and said, "The person giving this information has been in power for many years. He was in the central government for ten years. He is revered, and worthy of respect. Don't make me speak more," reported PTI.

Asked about the deputy CM's response to Sharad Pawar's remarks on the reservation issue, Patil said there was a difference in their styles.

"Devendraji avoids speaking even the harsh truth, while Ajitdada is blunt. He knows the history because he was part of every decision earlier. Now, a rift has emerged, but Ajitdada knows everything," he said, reported PTI.

Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Supreme Court has imposed a 52 per cent cap on reservations, but the court ratified 72 per cent quota in Tamil Nadu.

The Centre's role has to be transparent and clear in this issue, he said, adding the country requires a uniform policy to ensure there was no bitterness in society, reported PTI.

Sharad Pawar said has been holding discussions with other MPs about the need for a constitutional amendment.

