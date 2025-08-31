Breaking News
Maratha quota protest: Morcha gets unruly, cops escort women to safety
Maratha quota protest enters Day 3; may intensify after Ganeshotsav
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway cancels mega block, adds night trains for Ganeshotsav devotees
Mumbai: Ray of hope as Chira Bazar residents assured of homes in 3-4 days
Virar building collapse: Four more arrested in ongoing probe
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maratha quota protest Manoj Jarange to intensify hunger strike vows to stop drinking water

Maratha quota protest: Manoj Jarange to intensify hunger strike, vows to stop drinking water

Updated on: 31 August,2025 01:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Top

Jarange, who is pressing for Maratha reservation, made the declaration during a press conference on Sunday afternoon, stressing that his agitation will continue until the government meets his demands

Maratha quota protest: Manoj Jarange to intensify hunger strike, vows to stop drinking water

Manoj Jarange. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Maratha quota protest: Manoj Jarange to intensify hunger strike, vows to stop drinking water
x
00:00

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange has announced that he will escalate his ongoing hunger strike by giving up water from Monday, marking the fourth day of his indefinite protest at Azad Maidan. Jarange, who is pressing for Maratha reservation, made the declaration during a press conference on Sunday afternoon, stressing that his agitation will continue until the government meets his demands.

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange has announced that he will escalate his ongoing hunger strike by giving up water from Monday, marking the fourth day of his indefinite protest at Azad Maidan. Jarange, who is pressing for Maratha reservation, made the declaration during a press conference on Sunday afternoon, stressing that his agitation will continue until the government meets his demands.

Jarange’s protest entered its third day on Sunday, a day after he refused to meet a state government delegation led by retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde, who heads the committee formed to expedite the quota process. The 43-year-old activist dismissed the move, arguing that it is not within Justice Shinde’s powers to issue a Government Resolution (GR) granting reservation. “The government must take a concrete decision. This is not Justice Shinde’s job,” Jarange said, reiterating that the agitation would continue with greater intensity.



The protest has drawn thousands of Maratha community members to South Mumbai, with heavy crowds spilling over into nearby Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and adjoining areas. The influx of demonstrators has led to traffic congestion around the Azad Maidan protest site. Mumbai Police, which had initially allowed the protest for two days, extended permission by another day on Saturday, given the surging turnout.


The BJP-led Maharashtra government has maintained that it is working within the constitutional and legal framework to find a solution. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged patience, while NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar remarked that a constitutional amendment may be necessary to raise the cap on overall reservations.

Jarange has demanded a 10 per cent quota for Marathas and their recognition as Kunbis, an agrarian caste classified under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, which would make them eligible for benefits in education and government jobs. However, this demand has sparked resistance from OBC leaders, who argue that it would dilute existing reservations.

This is not the first time Jarange has resorted to extreme measures—he has previously launched hunger strikes on seven occasions. Calling the current protest the community’s “final fight,” the activist has warned that the agitation will continue until the government delivers a decisive outcome.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Manoj Jarange Protest azad maidan south mumbai mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK