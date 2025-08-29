Breaking News
Updated on: 29 August,2025 07:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai Police has allowed activist Manoj Jarange to continue his hunger strike at Azad Maidan for another day after thousands of supporters joined the Maratha quota protest. Jarange, who is demanding the recognition of Marathas as Kunbis for OBC reservation, vowed not to leave Mumbai until his demands are met

Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan. Pic/Ashish Raje

After thousands of his supporters came out on the roads in Mumbai, causing a chaotic situation across the city, the Mumbai Police on Friday allowed activist Manoj Jarange to continue his hunger strike at Azad Maidan for another day, reported PTI.

Jarange, who has been demanding reservations for the Maratha community in education and government jobs, began the indefinite fast on Friday morning. He was initially given permission to occupy the ground only for a day. 



As per the permission granted by the Bombay High Court, he had to vacate Azad Maidan on Friday at 6 pm. However, the organisers had sought an extension, following which the Azad Maidan Police allowed their request for another day, which the police have considered, PTI reported. 


As thousands of Jarange's supporters arrived in South Mumbai on Friday, the road traffic in the area was nearly crippled.

Jarange has been demanding that all Marathas should be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category. This recognition will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

Jarange, the face of the Maratha quota movement, began his indefinite hunger strike on Friday morning, over his demand for reservations. His protest has drawn thousands of supporters to Mumbai. 

Reacting to the development, the Maharashtra government said that they are open to hold discussions with him and are considering his demands seriously.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday asserted that the state government will not do any injustice to the Marathas over their reservation demand, but will not let down other communities either.

Jarange has vowed not to leave Mumbai until all his demands are met.

He was accompanied by hundreds of vehicles on Friday, creating a massive traffic disruption across the city.

He began his march from his village in Jalna district on Wednesday and was welcomed at Vashi on Friday morning by his supporters.

Around 60 Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus routes were affected in the city amid the protest. At least 21 roads were affected, resulting in diversions, curtailments, or full closures of BEST bus services. To make the situation even worse for commuters, various Central Railway local trains were also running late.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

