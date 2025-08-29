Sources said that after considerations, the Azad Maidan Police in south Mumbai has granted the permission to Jarange to continue his protest in Mumbai

Manoj Jarange launched his indefinite hunger strike on Friday morning at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Pic/Ashish Raje

Have received application for extended Maratha quota protest in Mumbai, says police

Have received application for extended Maratha quota protest in Mumbai, says police

The Mumbai Police on Friday said that it received an official application seeking an extension of Manoj Jarange’s ongoing protest at Azad Maidan in city.

The Mumbai Police on Friday said that it received an official application seeking an extension of Manoj Jarange’s ongoing protest at Azad Maidan in city.

Jarange, the face of the Maratha quota movement, began his indefinite hunger strike on Friday morning, demanding reservations for the Maratha community. His protest has drawn thousands of supporters to Mumbai.

Police officials had earlier granted permission for the protest to be held only on August 29. However, with the large turnout and continued public support, Manoj Jarange’s team has now submitted a request to extend the demonstration.

“We have received the application for extending the protest,” a senior Mumbai Police official said.

Sources said that after considerations, the Azad Maidan Police in south Mumbai has granted the permission to Jarange to continue his protest in Mumbai.

The earlier permission was granted in accordance with the guidelines of the Bombay High Court and as per the guidelines, the number of protesters should not exceed 5,000, an official had said on Wednesday.

The Bombay High Court had on Tuesday stated that Manoj Jarange cannot hold a protest without prior permission from the authorities and cited the law and order situation in Mumbai during the Ganesh festival.

The Maharashtra government has said it is open to dialogue and is considering Jarange’s demands seriously.

Jarange has vowed not to leave Mumbai until all demands are met.

Accompanied by hundreds of vehicles on Friday, Jarange, who began his march from his village in Jalna district on Wednesday, was welcomed at Vashi by supporters as he entered Mumbai.

Jarange launched his indefinite hunger strike on Friday morning as thousands of his supporters landed in south Mumbai, nearly crippling road traffic.

Manoj Jarange has demanded that all Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education. But the existing OBC communities are opposed to this.

The city traffic and transport have been affected due to the large crowds around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Azad Maidan. Police continue to appeal to protesters to cooperate and avoid creating disruptions.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the cabinet committee was discussing Maratha quota issue and it will find constitutionally valid solution.

"Police will positively consider Manoj Jarange's request for fresh permission to continue Maratha quota protest in Mumbai," CM Fadnavis said.