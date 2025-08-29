The protest being held at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan led to traffic disruptions across the city and by 4 pm, at least 21 roads were affected, resulting in diversions, curtailments, or full closures of BEST bus services, officials said

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange began his indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Over 60 Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus routes were affected in the city activist Manoj Jarange begin his Maratha quota protest in Mumbai on Friday, officials said.

The protest being held at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan led to traffic disruptions across the city and by 4 pm, at least 21 roads were affected, resulting in diversions, curtailments, or full closures of BEST bus services, they said.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange began his indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday. He has vowed not to leave the city till the the Maratha community's demands were met and accepted by the state government.

Several office-goers experienced difficulties as hundreds of protesters made their way to Azad Maidan.

Traffic came to a crawl in the southern and eastern parts of the city.

Commuters trying to catch BEST buses or taxis to office and business areas such as Nariman Point and Crawford Market were seen struggling due to heavy congestion in and around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Friday.

The traffic arrangements in parts of the city impacted over 60 BEST bus routes in parts of Mumbai. Multiple depots, including those in Wadala, Dadar, Kurla, and Marol, reported altered operations, said the officials.

The bus services were disrupted due to the protest march led by Maratha quota supporters, which drew large crowds from across Maharashtra.

The Mumbai Traffic Police has enforced diversions and parking restrictions on key routes from eastern and western suburbs towards south Mumbai.