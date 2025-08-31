The Maratha quota protest in Mumbai saw another tragic loss as activist Vijay Ghogre from Latur died of a heart attack while participating in the agitation. This comes two days after another protester died in Junnar. With two deaths reported, Manoj Jarange has intensified his demand for a 10% quota and Kunbi recognition for Marathas.

The ongoing Maratha quota protest in Mumbai has already created a lot of hassle across Mumbai. With the protest amplifying day by day, the Maratha reservation protest on Sunday has witnessed another tragic loss as activist Vijay Ghogre, a resident of Takalgaon in Ahmedpur taluka of Latur, passed away on Saturday at around 7:00 pm due to a heart attack.

According to reports, Ghogre was actively participating in the protest when he suddenly complained of severe chest pain. Vijay Ghogre was immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment soon after he complained of chest pain. However, despite immediate medical efforts, doctors declared him dead after he reached the hospital.

This incident comes just two days after another Maratha activist died of a heart attack in Junnar while marching towards Mumbai in support of the reservation demand.

The Maratha protest spearheaded by Manoj Jarange has already been permitted to continue for another day by the Azad Maidan Police. With the protest now turning a lot more chaotic, with already two deaths of people protesting recorded, the government is still confused about providing a firm solution.

The fresh death has intensified concerns among the community and added to the emotional weight of the ongoing protest. However, authorities are monitoring the situation closely as tensions remain high with repeated casualties reported during the movement.

Earlier on Sunday, Maratha leader Manoj Jarange slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for sending retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde, who heads a committee set up to expedite the process of granting reservation to the community, to hold talks with him.

Jarange, while showing disbelief towards the government’s approach over the agitated protest, stated, "It is not Justice Shinde's job to issue a Government Resolution (GR) announcing the grant of reservation to Marathas," as cited by news agency PTI.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the government was trying to find a solution within the constitutional and legal framework, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said a constitutional amendment to raise the cap on overall reservation was necessary, reported PTI.

Activist Manoj Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas and wants them to be recognised as Kunbis -- an agrarian caste included in the Other Backward Classes category -- which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education, though OBC leaders are opposed to it.

(With inputs from PTI)