Protesters from the Maratha agitation allegedly assaulted a passenger and vandalised a BEST bus at Juhu Station on Sunday evening, prompting police intervention. The bus was withdrawn, and commuters shifted

Screengrab of the viral video of the assault. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Listen to this article Maratha quota stir hits public transport, BEST bus vandalised x 00:00

The Maratha reservation agitation spilt into public transport on Sunday evening when protesters allegedly assaulted a passenger and damaged a BEST bus at Juhu Bus Station. “The incident took place around 7.15 pm when a Route 231 bus (No. 7867, Santacruz Depot, operated by Mateshwari wet-lease operator) was parked at the station. While the driver and conductor were away, an argument broke out between protesters and some passengers inside the bus. Eyewitnesses said protesters dragged a passenger out, assaulted him, and smashed the third window on the right side of the bus. Hearing the commotion, the bus staff rushed in and tried to pacify the situation, but the protesters continued to argue until the police were called on helpline 100,” a BEST spokesperson said. Read More

The Maratha reservation agitation spilt into public transport on Sunday evening when protesters allegedly assaulted a passenger and damaged a BEST bus at Juhu Bus Station. “The incident took place around 7.15 pm when a Route 231 bus (No. 7867, Santacruz Depot, operated by Mateshwari wet-lease operator) was parked at the station. While the driver and conductor were away, an argument broke out between protesters and some passengers inside the bus. Eyewitnesses said protesters dragged a passenger out, assaulted him, and smashed the third window on the right side of the bus. Hearing the commotion, the bus staff rushed in and tried to pacify the situation, but the protesters continued to argue until the police were called on helpline 100,” a BEST spokesperson said.

“By the time a patrol team arrived, the protesters and the two passengers involved had fled. The bus was later withdrawn from service, and commuters were shifted to another vehicle. We have filed a police complaint regarding the bus damage,” he added.

