An official statement said that considering the heavy rush at Charni Road station for devotees reaching Girgaon for Ganpati immersion on September 6/7, 2025, the Western Railway has made few changes in the schedule of local trains to manage the crowd and ensure passenger convenience.

In view of the large number of devotees expected at Girgaon for Ganpati Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi 2025, the Western Railway on Wednesday announced changes to the Mumbai local train schedule at Charni Road Station and special services.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, WR will be running 12 additional local train services between Churchgate and Virar on the intervening night of September 6/7, 2025.

It said that On September 6, 2025, the Fast Up local train services will halt at all stations between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station from 17:00 hrs to 20:30 hrs. To avoid rush of passengers arriving and departing on Platform No. 2 & 3, all the Up Slow local train services between 17:00 hrs to 23:30 hrs on September 6, 2025 will not be given a halt at Charni Road station on Platform No. 2.

In an another statement earlier, the Western Railway had said that To manage the extra rush of passengers during the Ganpati immersion on Anant Chaturdashi, the Western Railway will operate six pairs of special Mumbai local trains in the intervening night of September 6-7 between Churchgate and Virar.

Western Railway said that the additional services aim to ensure smooth travel for devotees heading to various immersion sites across the city.

It has appealed to the passengers to check the timings and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid last-minute rush.

Meanwhile, the civic authorities in Mumbai has been gearing up for the conclusion of the 10-day festival.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that it has made extensive preparations across Mumbai city and suburbs for the Ganesh Visarjan 2025 on Anant Chaturdashi which will take place on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

According to the BMC, to ensure a smooth and safe farewell to Lord Ganesha, the BMC has set up 70 natural immersion spots and around 290 artificial ponds across Mumbai.

The civic body said that it will deploy nearly 10,000 officials and staff, along with ambulances, lifeguards, floodlights, cranes, and control rooms to assist devotees.

Furthermore, it has set up 1,175 steel plates on beaches to prevent vehicles from sinking in sand, 66 German rafts for immersing smaller idols, 2,178 lifeguards and 56 motorboats stationed at beaches, 594 Nirmalya Kalash and 307 vehicles to collect floral waste (Nirmalya), 245 control rooms and 129 watchtowers for coordination and safety, 42 cranes and 287 welcome booths set up at major sites, 236 first-aid centres and 115 ambulances on standby, 6,188 flood-lights and 138 searchlights for night visibility, 197 temporary toilets.

"The Mumbai Fire Brigade teams will be on stand by and ready for any emergency situation on Saturday," the officials said.