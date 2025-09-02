The Ganesh Visarjan 2025 has been so far taking place smoothly, and no untoward incident was reported, officials said, adding that several artificial ponds are also set up for the devotees

The Ganesh Visarjan 2025 has been so far taking place smoothly, and no untoward incident was reported, officials said. Representational Pic/File

The Ganesh Visarjan 2025 has been so far taking place smoothly, and no untoward incident was reported, officials said, adding that several artificial ponds are also set up for the devotees.

A total of 507 Lord Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai by 3 pm on the 7th day of Ganesh festival, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ( BMC ).

A total of 507 Lord Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai by 3 pm on the 7th day of Ganesh festival, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Ganesh Visarjan 2025 has been so far taking place smoothly, and no untoward incident was reported, officials said, adding that several artificial ponds are also set up for the devotees.

According to official data of the Ganesh idol immersions in Mumbai till 3 pm included the following- Sarvajanik (Public) idols immersed - 4, Gharguti (Household) idols - 438 and Gauri idols- 65.

The visarjan process will continue over the next few days, with larger crowds expected during the the day and final Anant Chaturdashi immersions.

Meanwhile, as the Ganesh festival 2025 began on August 27, the BMC said that this year it has set up 288 artificial ponds for the immersion of Ganesh idols.

In a post on X, the Mumbai civic body shared the list of all the artificial ponds in the city for the Lord Ganesh idol visarjan.

The 10-day Ganesh festival began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, with people enthusiastically welcoming their favourite elephant-headed god into their homes, housing complexes, and public pandals.

Chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya' filled the air as small, medium and large Lord Ganesh idols of the deity, accompanied by rhythmic beats of 'dhol-tasha'(drums), made their way into the devotees' hearts and homes.

Elaborate decorations have been put up all over Mumbai to welcome the Lord, revered as the harbinger of prosperity and destroyer of obstacles.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had directed that Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols up to 6 feet in height should be immersed only in artificial ponds during Ganeshotsav and Navratri festivals.

Subsequently, the government of Maharashtra issued directives on August 1, requiring local bodies to create additional artificial ponds. According to these directives, all idols under 6 feet in height must be immersed in artificial lakes.

to encourage the use of eco-friendly clay idols, BMC has distributed more than 990 tonnes of free shadu (clay) soil to sculptors, along with 10,800 litres of natural paint on an experimental basis.

Of this, 7800 litres of paint and 3000 litres of eco-primer have already been provided.