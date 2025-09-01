According to the details released, the Mumbai division will see 14 trains getting extra stops across 4 stations, while Pune division will have 22 trains halting at 11 stations. Solapur and Bhusaval divisions will each have 6 trains stopping at 3 and 2 stations respectively, and Nagpur division will have 4 trains halting at 2 stations

The Central Railway has announced that 14 trains operating on the Mumbai division will have scheduled halts at select stations, effective from September 3 and 4. Representational Pic

According to the details released, the Mumbai Division will see 14 trains getting extra stops across four stations, while Pune division will have 22 trains halting at 11 stations. Solapur and Bhusaval divisions will each have six trains stopping at three and two stations respectively, and Nagpur division will have four trains halting at two stations.

The Ministry of Railways has announced that 52 trains will now have additional halts at 22 stations on the Central Railway . This initiative has been introduced on an experimental basis.

The Central Railway authorities have stated that these additional halts are intended to make train travel more convenient for passengers and will be reviewed for effectiveness in the coming months.

The Central Railway has announced that 14 trains operating on the Mumbai Division will have scheduled halts at select stations, effective from September 3 and 4. This move aims to provide better connectivity for passengers travelling on these routes.

At Igatpuri station, several major trains, including the CSMT–Gondia Vidarbha Express, Gondia–CSMT Vidarbha Express, CSMT–Amravati Superfast Express, and Amravati–CSMT Superfast Express, will make a halt. The Dadar–Sainagar Shirdi and Sainagar Shirdi–Dadar Expresses will also halt at Igatpuri from September 3 and 4. Additionally, the CSMT–Jabalpur and Jabalpur–CSMT Garibrath Express trains will have scheduled halts here.

In the Konkan region, Pen station will see the Diva–Sawantwadi Road and Sawantwadi Road–Diva Express trains halting to facilitate local passenger movement.

Roha station will accommodate the Dadar–Sawantwadi Road Tutari Express and the return Sawantwadi Road–Dadar Tutari Express, effective from September 3.

Bhiwandi Road Station has been added as a halt for the Jodhpur–Bengaluru Express starting from September 4, allowing passengers easier access to long-distance travel.

Central Railway has asked passengers to plan their travel according to the revised timetable and check for the arrival timings of the respective trains at these newly designated halts.

Western Railway to operate six pairs of special Mumbai local trains on Sept 6-7 for Anant Chaturdashi

To manage the extra rush of passengers during the Ganpati immersion on Anant Chaturdashi, the Western Railway (WR) will operate six pairs of special Mumbai local trains in the intervening night of September 6-7 between Churchgate and Virar.

WR said the additional services aim to ensure smooth travel for devotees heading to various immersion sites across the city.

It has appealed to the passengers to check the timings and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid last-minute rush.