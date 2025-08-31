Central Railway calls off mega-block planned today to make commuting easier during the Ganpati festival, after mid-day’s report highlighted the proposed inconvenience

If you wanted to go mandal-hopping but were worried about missing the last train then the railways has got your back. In relief for lakhs of Ganpati Bappa’s devotees, the Central Railway has cancelled the planned mega block on both the main Line and Harbour line this Sunday, August 31. The railways will now also be running special trains at night for devotees.

An official notification issued on Saturday stated, “All trains will run as per scheduled” made many breathe easy as the local trains are often not only the affordable option for many families but is a time saver as traffic clogs the city during the festival season. The announcement comes a day after after mid-day highlighted Central Railway’s earlier decision to carry out maintenance work today when heavy crowds are expected at key Ganesh mandals, including Lalbaugcha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani.

Initially, the railway had announced a mega block from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm on the Up and Down slow lines between CSMT and Vidyavihar, and another block on the Harbour Line between Kurla and Vashi from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm, for engineering and maintenance works. The Central Railway’s plan drew criticism for its timing, especially during the Ganesh festival 2025. Many pointed out that key stations like Currey Road and Chinchpokli — main access points for popular Ganesh pandals — would have seen reduced connectivity due to train diversions and halted services.

The backlash was similar to an earlier incident this month, when the Central Railway held a mega block on Raksha Bandhan on August 9, causing inconvenience to the commuters. Ironically, while planning the block, Central Railway had also been making announcements at stations with directions on how to reach Lalbaugcha Raja, further adding to public frustration.

A railway spokesperson had earlier defended the decision and said, “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused.” Central Railway also stated that it will be running special night suburban trains for the ongoing Ganesh festival, which will halt at every station along their respective routes.