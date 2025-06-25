The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the city’s rail project authority, has commissioned a study for MUTP-4. This phase includes ambitious plans such as direct train connectivity between Central and Western Railways

New study to map travel demand till 2047, evaluate past projects. File Pic/Satej Shinde

The series of projects aimed at upgrading Mumbai’s public transport has formally entered its fourth phase. First launched in 2002, the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) has transformed the design of Mumbai’s local trains, introduced new rolling stock, and constructed additional corridors.

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the city’s rail project authority, has commissioned a study for MUTP-4. This phase includes ambitious plans such as direct train connectivity between Central and Western Railways, new local corridors spanning the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, advanced safety systems like Kavach and Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC), and an increased deployment of 15-car and air-conditioned trains.

“MUTP-4 will integrate transport planning with MMRDA’s Comprehensive Transport Study 2021, and also include new-age developments in Indian Railways such as Kavach 5.0, CBTC (cab signalling), AC local trains, 15-car trains, and more,” a senior official said.

“The study will focus on reviewing previous studies and sanctioned or ongoing projects proposed by Indian Railways, MRVC, MMRDA, CIDCO, and Metro. It will assess travel demand, identify and develop system expansion proposals, enhance safety in suburban services, and suggest improvements in station design and intermodal connectivity,” the official added.

Key studies proposed

Travel demand estimation: Assess projected suburban rail demand for the years 2030, 2035, 2040, and 2047, taking into account all sanctioned and ongoing railway and metro projects in the MMR.

Corridor expansion: Plan the extension of existing suburban rail corridors, identify new corridors, and build additional tracks to separate mainline and suburban operations. This includes platform extensions for 15-car trains and developing new terminals at high-demand intermediate locations.

Service optimisation: Recommend the optimal mix of 15-car and 12-car train services, considering train headway, passenger dispersal capacity at stations, sectional distances, availability of 15-car platforms, and stabling infrastructure in yards. Signal system upgrade: Reduce train headways using modern signalling systems such as CBTC and Kavach 5.0, within the limits of current terminal capacities.

Enhanced passenger comfort: Propose high-quality rakes/compartments, including air-conditioned coaches and additional onboard facilities to attract car users and other premium road commuters.

Vilas Sopan Wadekar, chairman and managing director, Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) told mid-day, “Under MUTP Phase IV, MRVC aims to take a leap towards a safer, smarter and more resilient urban transport ecosystem. Our vision is anchored in achieving ‘Mission Zero Death’, eliminating monsoon disruptions, expanding network coverage to emerging growth centres like the Third Mumbai area and enhancing safety and efficiency through cutting-edge technologies such as CBTC and Kavach 5. MUTP IV will lay the foundation for a truly world-class commuting experience for Mumbaikars.”

Earlier projects

Projects under MUTP1

>> Dual voltage 75 new 12-car rakes (909 coaches).

>> Resettlement & Rehabilitation of about 15,000

>> Project Affected Households.

>> Creating infrastructure for running of 12-car rakes CR and WR

>> Completion of DC-AC conversion

Projects under MUTP2

>> 5th-6th line: Parel-Kurla

>> 6th line: Mumbai Central-Borivali

Projects under MUTP3

>> New suburban Panvel-Karjat

>> Airoli-Kalwa.

>> Quadrupling of Virar Dahanu.

>> Trespass control projects, which involve building foot over bridges



Projects under MUTP3A

>> Improvement of 17 stations

>> Borivli-Virar 5th 6th line

>> Kalyan-Badlapur 3rd 4th line

>> CSMT Harbour signal upgrade

>> Harbour extension Goregaon-Borivli

>> Kalyan yard remodelling

>> Kalyan-Asangaon 4th line

>> 97 new stabling lines.