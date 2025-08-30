This is the second time in one month that CR Mumbai is holding a mega block on a day that would see increased footfall. On August 9, CR held a mega block on the day of Raksha Bandhan, creating massive inconvenience for passengers. mid-day had highlighted the issue in its August 11 edition

This is the second time in one month that CR Mumbai is holding a mega block on a day that would see increased footfall. On August 9, CR held a mega block on the day of Raksha Bandhan, creating massive inconvenience for passengers. mid-day had highlighted the issue in its August 11 edition.

In yet another example of Central Railway’s Mumbai Division being disconnected with local festivities, rail authorities have decided to hold a mega block on Sunday and cancel local train halts at Currey Road and Chinchpokli — the two key stations where the crowds are maximum for popular Ganesh mandals like Lalbaugcha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, among others.

In a note on Friday, CR Mumbai announced that it will hold a mega block on its suburban sections on main and Harbour Lines to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday (August 31). The block on the main lines will be on ‘Up’ and ‘Down’ slow lines between CSMT and Vidyavihar, from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm.

Kalyan-bound slow services departing CSMT between 10.48 am to 3.45 pm will be diverted to the fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar stations. The trains will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations before being re-diverted to the slow line at Vidyavihar.

CSMT slow services departing from Ghatkopar, between 10.19 am to 3.52 pm, will be diverted to the fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT, and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

There will also be a block on the Harbour Line between Kurla and Vashi stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Subhash Gupta of Mumbai Yatri Sangh said, “Every year, we request the railways to align their mega blocks with the city’s cultural calendar. But they continue to ignore the ground realities. Cancelling halts at Currey Road and Chinchpokli during Ganeshotsav is like cutting off the very arteries that take devotees to Lalbaugcha Raja and other mandals. This shows a complete lack of sensitivity towards Mumbai’s commuters.”

Ironically, CR has been making announcements about directions to visit Lalbaugcha Raja at all its stations.

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused,” a spokesperson said.

