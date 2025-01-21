The Aero India Show will trigger daily six-hour closures from February 5 to 8 and two closure blocks from February 13 to 14

The Mumbai-Bengaluru sectors, one of the busiest in domestic aviation, will experience disruptions as Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport plans runway closures during the biennial Aero India show at the nearby Air Force Station in Yelahanka. The event will take place from February 10 to 14, 2025. Starting February 5, the airport will be closed for six hours daily until February 8. On February 13 and 14, there will be two closure blocks each day, one in the morning and another in the evening, lasting three hours each.

The Mumbai-Bengaluru sector has at least 25 daily flights operating each side. Similarly, many of these flights pose as a connecting flight for passengers who have to travel abroad which will also affect the passengers who will have their flights rescheduled due to this which will eventually lead to passengers missing their connecting flights.

A senior pilot currently working with an airline told mid-day, “Aero India was announced a few months ago and the show website has had details of aerial display timings for quite a while now. The Notice To Airmen (NOTAMs) were declared late in the cycle, which has more impact on passengers, airports and airlines; not just in Bengaluru but across the country due to many flights which will need to be rescheduled.”

“On a typical Monday, Bengaluru airport handles 370 departures and 367 arrivals according to available data. At certain hours of the day, there are over 40 movements at the airport and not all can be accommodated at other times. This would mean that passengers will face disruption as well as cancellations. With the airport being a hub for domestic transit passengers, it could have a higher impact on airlines.” the senior pilot added.

What passengers can expect

“Airlines are now hard-pressed for time to make changes to their network in such a way that disruptions are minimal. This would involve seeking changes at multiple airports across the country, not an easy task especially for the major ones which are operating at capacity,” said a Ministry of Civil Aviation analyst.

“Once these changes are done, airlines will start informing the passengers. The flights that may not depart or land during these hours would also be impacted as airlines try to reshuffle their network for this period. Passengers should keep their contact details updated with the airline and booking agencies so that they get the updates at the earliest and can replan their travel,” the analyst added.