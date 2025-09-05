Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Control Room gets terror hoax message; police begin probe

Updated on: 05 September,2025 10:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
According to sources, the threat was sent from a mobile number in which the sender claimed that multiple human bombs in vehicles were planted across the city and warned of a large-scale attack involving RDX

Representational Image

The Mumbai Traffic Control Room received a terror threat hoax message on its official WhatsApp number on Thursday evening.

According to sources, the threat was sent from a mobile number in which the sender claimed that multiple human bombs in vehicles were planted across the city and warned of a large-scale attack involving RDX. The caller, identifying himself as a member of a Pakistan-based jihadi group, further alleged that 14 terrorists had entered the city.

The threatening message was immediately relayed to the Main Control Room. Police have launched a probe into the sender and are verifying the authenticity of the threat.


Earlier in August, the Central Control Room received a threatening email addressed to the Worli hotel, warning of possible blasts targeting three VIP rooms.

According to police, the email also made references to past incidents and mentioned the evacuation of guests.

Following the alert, all concerned security agencies were immediately informed. 

In July, a bomb threat email was sent to the official addresses of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), sparking widespread panic and a massive security response around Dalal Street and the entire South Mumbai area.

As per reports, the email, which was received by the Bombay Stock Exchange, claimed that four RDX IED bombs had been planted in the BSE tower building. Upon receiving the threat, officials from the Bombay Stock Exchange alerted the police, following which bomb squad teams and local police units reached the location and carried out a thorough inspection of the premises.

In the email, the sender claimed, “There are four RDX-laden improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted inside the building. The message further warned that the first explosion would occur at 3:00 PM.”

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered at the MRA Marg police station. The police officials and other authorities were working with utmost seriousness to counter the threat.

Earlier, on May 12, Mumbai Police were on high alert following an email threat warning of potential bomb blasts in the city.

The email was sent to the official address of the Maharashtra control room by a sender named ‘Mamta Borse’.

According to police, the email read: “A major explosion could happen any time, at any place. Please do not ignore this warning.”

Though the email lacked specific details regarding the timing or location of the bomb threat, security agencies are treating it with utmost seriousness. Sensitive locations—including railway stations, religious places, and government buildings—were put on high alert.

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

