Mumbai hoax caller claims to be tasked by Dawood gang to assassinate PM Modi, CM Yogi; held

Mumbai Police arrested a 29-year-old man for making a hoax threat call to the police control room; he told the cops that he was hired by fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's associates to assassinate PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

Mumbai Police arrested a 29-year-old resident of Sion East for making a hoax threat call to the police control room, stated a report in PTI. According to the PTI report, the caller, identified as Kamran Amir Khan, told the cops that he was hired by fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's associates to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He, in the call made on Tuesday, threatened to blow up the state-run JJ hospital.

According to investigations, Khan had previously been taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh police for threatening to kill Chief Minister Adityanath.

The accused allegedly made the call from J J Hospital, upset that a lengthy patient queue was causing his check-up to take longer than expected. Authorities pointed to Khan's mental instability and his history of making similar hoax calls. Based on the police complaint, an IPC Section 505(2) offence was filed against Khan, and the case is still being investigated.

Personnel from the Mumbai police told PTI, "The accused made a call to the Mumbai police's main control room on Tuesday, wherein he threatened that he will blow up the state-run J J Hospital, and also claimed that he was given a contract by Dawood Ibrahim's gang members to assassinate the PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath."

"It was later found that the accused made the call to the police control room when he was at the J J Hospital and his medical check-up by doctors was getting delayed due to a long queue of patients," he added. The personnel further said, "The accused is said to be mentally unstable and was previously arrested in a hoax call case."

The cops were conducting further probe into the matter, he told PTI.

In September, a man made a hoax call to the police regarding a terror attack at Hotel Taj in south Mumbai. The 36-year-old man was later taken into custody by Mumbai Police, an official told PTI. According to the official, the city police's main control room received a call about the "terror attack" on Thursday, at which point the crime branch launched an investigation.

