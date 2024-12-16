Breaking News
Mumbai Crime News

Updated on: 16 December,2024 09:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The baby was rushed to Cooper Hospital where the doctors declared the child dead before admission, an official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

An infant’s dead body was found in Versova area of Mumbai following which the police has launched investigations into the matter, an official said on Monday.


According to the police, on Sunday, the Versova Police in suburban Mumbai recovered the body of a newborn wrapped in paper. The body has been sent for postmortem and a case under Section 94 of the BNS was filed by the police against the parents of the infant.


Th police said that on December 15, police constable Prakash Shirsagar, who was on patrol duty, received a message from the control room about an abandoned infant in Versova. Shirsagar, along with other police officials rushed to the spot.


According to Shirsagar's statement in the FIR, the infant was wrapped in paper and abandoned near a house. Crows were observed pecking at the infant's body.

The police immediately shooed the birds away and informed senior officers.

"The paper was stuck to the infant's skin, indicating that the child had likely been secretly abandoned," an official said.

The baby was rushed to Cooper Hospital for treatment, but the doctors declared the child dead before admission, the police are searching for the infant’s parents, the official said.

