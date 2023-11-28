Mumbai: Inquiry ordered after 20-year-old Agniveer trainee woman's death, says Defence PRO

The Indian Navy will conduct an inquiry into the death of a 20-year-old Agniveer woman trainee who reportedly killed herself in her hostel room in Mumbai, a Defence spokesperson said

The Indian Navy will conduct an inquiry into the death of a 20-year-old woman trainee who reportedly killed herself in her hostel room in Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The Indian Navy, in an official statement on Tuesday said, "Regret to inform the unfortunate incident of unnatural death of Aparna V Nair, Agniveer Logistics (F&A), age 20, at INS Hamla, Mumbai on 27 Nov 23. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. Indian Navy extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

Woman who was reportedly undergoing Agniveer training in the Indian Navy allegedly killed herself by hanging in her hostel room at INS Hamla in Mumbai, the police said on Tuesday.

The woman, hailing from Kerala, was undergoing training at the INS Hamla in Malwani area in the western suburbs of Malad, an official said.

The Malwani police in Mumbai have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

She allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room on Monday morning, he said.

While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, it appears the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons, the official said.

The woman had been training at the facility for the last 15 days after completing her basic training, sources said on Tuesday.

The Agniveer is a term used for soldiers recruited under the Agnipath Scheme. The scheme was announced by the Indian Government on June 14, 2022.

The Agnipath Scheme is the only way to serve in the military. Under the scheme, soldiers serve for four years, which includes six months of training and 3.5 years of deployment. After retirement, they can apply to continue in the armed forces.

Meanwhile, In August, the first batches of Agniveer recruits, who were recruited last year had graduated from Bombay Sappers of the Indian Army and Air Force Station after finishing their training courses at these defense establishments in Pune as part of the Agnipath scheme.

The Ministry of Defence had revealed its new Agnipath plan for recruiting personnel across the three services in June of last year.

