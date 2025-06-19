Purushottam Chavan, married to IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar, allegedly accepted money from the businessman with a false promise of selling plots from 'government quota' at a discounted rate

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Purushottam Chavan, husband of an IPS officer, for allegedly duping a Surat-based businessman and others of Rs 7.42 crore, reported news agency PTI.

EOW officials took Chavan, already arrested in another case, in their custody in the evening. He will be produced before a court on Thursday, an official said, reported PTI.

Chavan, married to IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar, allegedly accepted money from the businessman with a false promise of selling plots from 'government quota' at a discounted rate, he said, reported PTI.

He also allegedly promised to help the businessman get contracts for supplying T-shirts to the Maharashtra Police Academy, the official said, reported PTI.

Last month, the EOW had arrested Chavan in a similar case where he is accused of duping several persons of Rs 24.78 crore by promising to sell government quota flats in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune at concessional rates.

Man, son held for cheating trader of diamonds worth 1.93 crore

In another case, a man and his son have been arrested nearly seven months after they were booked in a cheating case involving diamonds worth Rs 1.93 crore, a Mumbai police official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

According to the BKC police official, Kishor Abhangi and his son Maulik deceived the complainant by posing as diamond traders, reported PTI.

The official said that the complainant, Priyank Mahendrakumar Shah, is a diamond merchant and he and his brother operate from the Bharat Diamond Bourse at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the city, reported PTI.

"The accused were introduced to the Shah brothers by a diamond broker in September last year. Kishor and Maulik claimed to be catering to big clients. Over a short period, the two sides built a business relationship," the official said.

The accused one day visited Shah's office claiming that a reputed client needed high-quality diamonds. They persuaded the complainant to hand over 459 carats of diamonds worth Rs 1.93 crore to them, promising to close the deal within a few days.

A week later, Shah contacted them, but the accused claimed they had shown the diamonds to the client and the deal would soon be finalised. When Shah made multiple calls to the accused, as there was no update even after a month, the two became unreachable, the official said, reported PTI.

Shah then lodged a complaint with the BKC police.

"After verification, the police registered a case against Kishor and Maulik. More than seven months later, both accused were arrested in Mumbai on Tuesday. Further investigation is underway," the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)