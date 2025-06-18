The agency initiated a probe into an FIR registered by Panvel Police against two people in connection with the illegal acquisition of forest land. The duo allegedly transferred the plots to the National Highways Authority of India illegally and claimed compensation fraudulently

The raids were carried out under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Representational pic

Listen to this article Forest land fraud case: ED seizes Rs 16.6-lakh cash, freezes assets worth Rs 44 crore after raids in Mumbai x 00:00

The Enforcement Directorate has seized cash worth Rs 16.6 lakh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, during raids across multiple locations in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. The central agency also discovered a large number of incriminating documents and froze bank balances, fixed deposits and mutual funds worth around Rs 44 crore following the searches.

The ED initiated a probe into a first information report (FIR) registered by Panvel Police against JM Mhatre and Saiyyed Mohammad Abdul Hamid Qadri in connection with the illegal acquisition of forest land. The duo allegedly transferred the forest land to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) illegally and claimed compensation fraudulently. The plots in question include 41.70 hectares (ha) and 110.6 ha in the Mauje Vahal area of Panvel.

The probe revealed that the land was acquired by the Government of Maharashtra in 1975 under the relevant provisions of Maharashtra Private Forests (Acquisition) Act, 1975, and thereafter, the name of the owner in the 7/12 extract was changed to Forest Department, Government of Maharashtra.

Subsequently, the mutation entry of the plots has been tampered with and the owner’s name – Forest Department, Government of Maharashtra – was replaced with that of the two accused illegally, the ED claimed. Further, some parcel of the land was illegally sold to NHAI, for which Mhatre received Rs 42.4 crore while Qadri was paid Rs 9.69 crore.

According to the central agency, Mhatre has been made the main accused in the case. He is a businessman and local landlord.

No arrests have been made yet. Further investigation is under progress.