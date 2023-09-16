The deceased officer has been identified as Aqib Hussain Mir, a resident, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. He was in city to attend an offline exam for drone pilot training

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Jammu and Kashmir cop kills self in Navi Mumbai while on 'Drone Pilot Exam' trip to city x 00:00

A 32-year-old police officer from Jammu and Kashmir tragically took his own life by jumping from the 6th floor of a building in Sanpada area of Navi Mumbai on the afternoon of September 13. The officer had traveled to Navi Mumbai to attend an offline exam for drone pilot training, and preliminary investigations have revealed that he made the trip without informing his police force, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased officer has been identified as Aqib Hussain Mir, a resident of Husnabad, Srinagar. He arrived in Mumbai on September 13th, having completed an online course in drone technology during his journey. His purpose was to sit for an offline exam at Ellora Fiesta in Sector 11, Sanpada, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At around 12:20 to 12:30 pm, he was last seen on the 6th floor of the building from where he jumped. He was rushed to NMMC Hospital, Vashi, where he was declared dead," said an official from Navi Mumbai police.

"The post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was the fall from a height," he added.

Navi Mumbai Police promptly informed the Jammu-Kashmir police and other central agencies about the incident, leading to a thorough investigation that uncovered the sequence of events, the official said.

"It has been confirmed through the primary probe that the officer left his commissionerate without notifying senior officials. He was also allegedly under significant pressure to pass the exam, and when he encountered difficulties during the paper, he resorted to suicide," confirmed DCP (Zone 1) Vivek Pansare.

"The body has been handed over to the family after due procedures, and we have CCTV footage and statements that corroborate the events of the day. There is absolutely no foul play," he added.