Mumbai: Jogger dies after getting hit by speeding car near Worli Dairy

Updated on: 19 March,2023 10:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Mumbai: Jogger dies after getting hit by speeding car near Worli Dairy

Representative image. Pic/Istock


While jogging near Worli Dairy, a 38-year-old woman was hit by a car on Sunday morning. As per the police, the woman died on the spot. Sources claim that she was hit from behind by a speeding car, causing her to be thrown into the air and fall to the ground.


Following the incident, the car driver lost control and also slammed into a divider. The car driver sustained minor injuries and was then detained by police following a medical test.



The woman identified as Rajlaxmi Raj Krishnan was jogging close to Worli Dairy. The incident was reported early in the morning at about 6:30 am.

The woman was immediately taken to a hospital where she was declared dead.

More details waited.

