Mumbai: Juhu Police arrest two for entering Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's home

The actor's housekeeping manager had informed the Juhu Police regarding the matter and an FIR was registered on June, an official said on Thursday

The Juhu Police in Mumbai arrested two thieves who had allegedly trespassed at Bollywood Actress Shilpa Shetty's house through a sliding window and attempted to steal valuables on June 6, an official said on Thursday.

The police officials are awaiting the statement of the actress to give details of missing valuables, the official sources said.

The suspects have been identified as Arjun Suresh Babu Debendra (26), who was allegedly found to be involved in 12 different cases of house breaking and mobile stealing cases across the city, and Ajay alias Ramesh Debendra (22), who is involved in 3 cases of mobile thefts, the police said.

Both are residents of the Kartik Chawl at Nehru Nagar in Vile Parle East, sources added.

The incident occurred at Shilpa Shetty's Kinara Bungalow at Gandhigram Road in Juhu on June 6, the police said.

The complainant in the matter is Shekhar Chowdhary (30) who is a housekeeping manager at Shetty's residence, the police said.

A police officer said, "On May 24 Shilpa Shetty had gone for shooting and the house was locked. On June 6 when housekeeper Choudhary noticed that the first floor window was open, he checked the CCTV cameras of early morning at 3.25 am. He found that a man, covering his face with a napkin, entered the first floor of the house."

"The entire house was messed up including the master bedroom, hall, dining room and actress daughter's bedroom. The accused opened the sliding window with the help of a screwdriver," a police officer from Juhu police said.

The housekeeping manager immediately informed the Juhu police and an FIR was registered in the matter.

Senior Police Inspector Ajit Vartak formed a team of investigating officer API Vijay Dhotre, Constables Amit Mahangade, Nitin Mandekar, Suhas Bhosale, Prakash Tasgaonkar, Tadvi and Bankar to trace and nab the accused. The team checked around 60-70 CCTV camera footage of the area and traced the accused to their residence.

A police officer said, "We have arrested the accused with the help of the CCTV cameras but we are waiting for the statement of the actress to know exactly what are the missing valuables from her residence. On June 15, We arrested both accused from their residence. We found that both accused have criminal records and they are involved in more than 13 cases."