No Honking Day: 2,116 motorists booked by Mumbai Traffic Police in one day

Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday said that it has booked 2116 motorists for unnecessarily honking in the city.

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday observed a 'No Honking Day', an official said.

In an official statement, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that the Traffic Control Branch of Mumbai Police had announced that on 14th June 2023, a ‘No Honking Day’ will be observed to curb the noise pollution in Mumbai.

The police said that awareness against honking on the streets was spread through press releases, digital hoardings, VMS boards and various social media platforms. A positive response was received from several social workers, NGO’s and Schools in Mumbai who also joined us in spreading awareness to observe ‘No Honking Day’.

The statement said that officers and the staff from the Traffic Control Branch along with school children stood at prominent traffic junctions in the city and displayed placards and banners, explaining side effects of noise pollution due to unnecessary honking.

It said that in some areas corner meetings of taxi, autos, BEST Bus drivers were allegedly found honking and ill effects of noise pollution on one’s health were explained to them. These motorists were instructed not to use horns unnecessarily.

"The no honking drive was a great success and it was noticed that noise levels had gone down at many important junctions. However some motorists honked unnecessarily. Hence as a part of the ‘No Honking Day’, Traffic control branch booked 2116 errant drivers for honking as per section 194 (F) of Motor Vehicle Act 1988," the statement said.

The statement said, The drive to curtail noise pollution will continue and we along with all Mumbaikars will strive to make Mumbai city honking free. We again appeal to all motorists not to honk on other days as well. The ‘No Honking Day’ drive will be continued in future also. We thank all the Mumbaikars for making this campaign a great success.

