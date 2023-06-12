Mumbai Traffic Police urges motorists to participate in their drive against noise pollution, to observe 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday

The Mumbai Traffic Police in a statement said that Unnecessary honking has ill effects on the environment and also adversely affects human health. The Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai has decided to observe a 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday 14th June 2023 to curb the trend of honking among motorists

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Monday said that it will observe a 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday, June 14 and will urge the motorists to positively respond in their drive against noise pollution in the city.

The Mumbai Traffic Police in a statement said that Unnecessary honking has ill effects on the environment and also adversely affects human health. The Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai has decided to observe a 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday 14th June 2023 to curb the trend of honking among motorists.

The Mumbai Traffic Police further said, "We urge the motorists to positively respond to 'No Honking Day' by not using the horns of their vehicles. Motorists are advised to ensure that the horns of their vehicles are as per the guidelines laid down in Rule No. 119 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989."

The Mumbai Traffic Police further said that action will be taken against those who are honking unnecessarily under section 194 (F) MV Act, CMVR 119(2)/177 MV Act and Environment Protection Act 1986.

An official said, "The Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai urges all the drivers and riders in the Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their vehicle on 14th June 2023 and other days as well."

Meanwhile, more than 12 bikers who were allegedly creating a nuisance, indulging in rash driving and creating a ruckus amid the Mumbai Police's Sunday Streets initiative at Marine Drive were fined by the police on June 11.

The police said that a biker who was driving rashly abandoned his two-wheeler at the spot and fled on seeing the cops.

The police had come up with the Sunday Streets concept to encourage reluctant Mumbaikars to step outside their homes in the wake of the lifting of the lockdown, which was imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event is held on Sundays between 6 am and 10 am in may parts of the city.

Last week, the Marine Drive police registered two FIRs against bikers who were driving rashly at Marine Drive amid Sunday Streets.