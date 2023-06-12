Arthur Road jail case: Two prisoners booked for sodomizing POCSO accused inside jail

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 June,2023 01:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

The zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan confirmed the development. A source at the police station told mid-day that the FIR was registered late Sunday evening

The POCSO prisoner's father had told mid-day that his son is not safe inside the Arthur Road jail

The NM Joshi Marg police have registered an FIR against two prisoners Sameer Shabbir Shaikh alias Pudi (22) and Rashid Hasan Faras (36)  for sodomising a 24-year-old POCSO accused who is imprisoned inside Arthur Road jail.


The zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan confirmed the development. A source at the police station told mid-day that the FIR was registered late Sunday evening.


"The files started to move to register an FIR only after you (mid-day) started to chase the story with our officers," said a source at NM Joshi Marg police.


Faras is imprisoned in an NDPS case and he is the boss of his barrack.

Both the accused had taken turns to sexually abuse the POCSO prisoner who is imprisoned inside high-security prison since April. The incident took place during pre-dawn hours on June 10 inside the toilet at the jail.

The POCSO prisoner had informed in-charge of the Circle Vijay Kumar Kasbe but the prison officer did nothing. Later when a senior jailer Lahu Kanaskar learned about the despicable act, ‘the POCSO prisoner was rushed to JJ Hospital for medical examination as well as treatment because he was writhing in a deep pain,’ said a prison source.

The POCSO prisoner's father had told mid-day that his son is not safe inside the Arthur Road jail.

The interrogation of both the accused is yet to be conducted by the NMN Joshi police who have registered an FIR under sections 377, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. 

