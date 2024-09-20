Claims that assistant commissioner of police conducting the enquiry has only recorded his statement

The CCTV footage showing the cops searching and allegedly planting the drugs on Dylan Estibeiro

The 28-year-old man allegedly framed in a drug case and released after being extorted of Rs 3.1 lakh by the Oshiwara police is unhappy over the lack of progress in the case. Following the mid-day exposé, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) ordered an inquiry led by an ACP-rank officer. However, the victim claims that apart from recording his statement, no substantial action has been taken thus far. Frustrated by the lack of progress, he has written to senior officials of the Mumbai police, demanding strict action against the accused police personnel from the crime detection branch of Oshiwara police station.

The man who had gone to watch a movie with his girlfriend at City Mall on the night of August 15, returned to pick up his Activa bike when men claiming to be policemen from Oshiwara police station detained him, alleging that he had drugs in his bike. Despite his protests that no drugs were present and showing them his movie ticket as proof of his alibi, they forcibly took him to the police station, detaining him overnight.

The victim was taken to the station between 12.20 am and 12.35 am. The police instructed his family to visit the station. When the victim’s family members arrived, the police initially demanded Rs 10 lakh to settle the matter. After negotiations, the demand was reduced to Rs 4 lakh, and ultimately, they settled for Rs 3.1 lakh. At about 7 am on August 16, the police released the man after collecting the sum.

Recalling the ordeal, the victim said, “Even today, it feels like a nightmare. I’m scared to ride my bike or even park it anywhere.” He said, “The police had threatened me and my family, warning that if they didn’t pay the demanded sum, I would be jailed for 10 years. Fearing this outcome, my family complied to secure my release.

After the release I wrote to the DCP who assured me of an inquiry and action against the cops. An ACP called me to record my statement, and instead of focusing on the wrongdoing by the police personnel, he asked, “Where did our family get the money from?” he said. When the reporter asked enquiry officer Chandrakant Katkar, ACP of Oshiwara division, about the status of the case, he said that the investigation is still underway.

“I have visited the DCP and ACP many times and every time I am told the investigation is on but in the name of inquiry, the case is being put on hold. That is why I have written to the Mumbai police commissioner and other senior officials and demanded an inquiry. If no action is taken, then we will take this case to the court. My only objective behind doing all this is that in the future, no police personnel can extort money by threatening to implicate someone in a case,” said the victim.