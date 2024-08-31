Breaking News
Mumbai Police probe alleged misconduct by officers caught planting drugs in CCTV footage; watch video

Updated on: 31 August,2024 12:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

In the footage, one officer is seen planting an object in the person's pocket before detaining him for possession of 20 grams of mephedrone

The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into four officers from the Khar Police Station after CCTV footage emerged showing them searching an individual in the Kalina area, allegedly for drug-related purposes. In the footage, one officer is seen planting an object in the person's pocket before detaining him for possession of 20 grams of mephedrone. The individual was released after the CCTV footage became public. "We have taken cognizance of the video that has surfaced and initiated an inquiry," a senior Mumbai Police officer stated.






According to sources, the individual being searched by the officials, and on whom the alleged drugs were planted, has been identified as Daniel, an employee of Shahbaz Khan. Khan, who runs an animal farm at the location, is responsible for the care of the animals. "I have been taking care of this land for the past 40 years. This incident was orchestrated in collusion with a builder and a local politician to frame us. A month before this, I was threatened with a drug case, but the setup happened on Friday evening while I was at home. Daniel, who works with me at the farm, was framed. Fortunately, the entire incident was captured on CCTV footage," Khan told Mid-Day.

According to Khan, around 6 pm on Friday, four officials from the Khar Police Station, despite the farm being outside their jurisdiction, arrived at the property and began frisking Daniel. They later took him to the police station, alleging that 20 grams of Mephedrone were found on him. "When I reviewed the CCTV footage, it clearly shows the officer planting something in Daniel's pocket before removing it and taking him into custody. He was released at 9 pm after the footage went viral," Khan added.

"Based on the information, the individual was searched and released as nothing was found on him," said Mohan Mane, Senior Police Inspector at Khar Police Station.

When asked about the officer allegedly planting something in Daniel's pocket, Mane went silent and said he would look into the matter. Sources within the police department revealed that senior officers have taken note of the incident and that the officials involved will face disciplinary action if any misconduct is confirmed during the inquiry.

